Two grade levels at separate Fulton County Schools to go virtual due to COVID-19 cases

Fifth graders at Lake Windward will go remote starting Tuesday, Aug. 24. The same is for 8th grade students at Camp Creek Middle School.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Fulton County Schools will have some students learn remotely over the next few days because of a high volume of COVID-19 cases, according to the district.

Fulton County Schools tweeted that 5th graders at Lake Windward will learn virtually from Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 2.

The district tweeted the announcement Monday evening.

Based on a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts and having met the criteria of a Level 2 at Lake Windward, the FIFTH-GRADE is going to be in remote learning starting on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 through Thursday, Sept. 2, returning Friday, Sept. 3.



who will be required to quarantine for longer will be notified directly.



We anticipate the resumption of face-to-face instruction for the FIFTH-GRADE on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. If circumstances dictate additional steps, we will notify the school community immediately.



There is a similar situation at Camp Creek Middle School. The district tweeted 8th graders there will learn virtually from Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Monday, Aug. 30.

Based on a high volume of positive cases and direct contacts and having met the criteria of a Level 2 at Camp Creek Middle School, the EIGHTH-GRADE is going to be in remote learning starting on Tuesday August 24, 2021 through Monday August 30, 2021.

required to quarantine for longer will be notified directly.



We anticipate the resumption of face-to-face instruction for the EIGHTH-GRADE on Tuesday August 31, 2021. If circumstances dictate additional steps, we will notify the school community immediately.



The district added that for both schools, students who will need to quarantine for a longer period of time will be directly notified.

With the start of a new school year, many students across Georgia returned to face-to-face instruction this month. Some schools even had to deal with positive cases on their first week of classes.

Just last week, Lamar County Schools announced the district would be taking a two-week "pause" on classes because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.