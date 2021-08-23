Two grade levels at separate Fulton County Schools to go virtual due to COVID-19 cases

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Two Fulton County Schools will have some students learn remotely over the next few days because of a high volume of COVID-19 cases, according to the district.
Fulton County Schools tweeted that 5th graders at Lake Windward will learn virtually from Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 2.
The district tweeted the announcement Monday evening.
There is a similar situation at Camp Creek Middle School. The district tweeted 8th graders there will learn virtually from Tuesday, Aug. 24 through Monday, Aug. 30.
The district added that for both schools, students who will need to quarantine for a longer period of time will be directly notified.
With the start of a new school year, many students across Georgia returned to face-to-face instruction this month. Some schools even had to deal with positive cases on their first week of classes.
Just last week, Lamar County Schools announced the district would be taking a two-week "pause" on classes because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.