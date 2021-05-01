COVID cluster forces one Clayton County school back to virtual

Harper Elementary School will pivot to remote learning on Monday and remain that way for the rest of the school year.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What remains of the school year will be virtual once more for one metro Atlanta school after the discovery of a COVID-19 cluster.

Clayton County Public Schools, through a spokesperson, made the announcement on Saturday, explaining that students of Harper Elementary School in Riverdale will be working from home - or at least not school - beginning on Monday.

This will continue for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year; albeit, that appears to only mean a few weeks at most. According to a calendar on the school district's website, the last day of classes is May 25.

In the meantime, the district said it will "continue to follow the school system's safety protocols" for sanitizing classrooms and other areas that may be affected in the school while also working with the county health department.

Any additional changes to other schools, if necessary at all, will be made on a case-by-case bases, the announcement concluded.

According to COVID data provided by Clayton County Schools, the district as a whole has seen a notable increase in students and staff with COVID in the last week; though, it doesn't specify which schools those cases were from.