Many metro Atlanta schools update COVID guidelines as students return from holiday break

Here's what metro Atlanta schools are planning to change in their COVID guidelines as students and staff return from holiday break.

ATLANTA — The increase in COVID case numbers has schools and universities in and around metro Atlanta adjusting plans for students and staff when they return to school after the holiday break.

Here are the changes that have been announced so far:

School Districts

Atlanta Public Schools: District leaders said students are set to return to the classroom on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The district will continue mitigation protocols, including mandatory testing twice a week for employees, voluntary testing for students and mandatory masks. Officials say the mask mandate could be lifted in early February if case numbers are low enough.

DeKalb County Schools: Students will resume in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The county is continuing its mask policy and will reevaluate it in the Spring.

Decatur City Schools: As the school system prepares to return to in-person learning on January 4, the district is requiring all staff who have not been granted an exemption to get a COVID booster shot and have been fully vaccinated to receive one by Jan. 31. Masks will also be required indoors and outdoors on all school properties. The school system also plans to restart weekly COVID testing.

Fulton County Schools: The district is monitoring cases and the new variant at this time, but no adjustments have been made so far.

Gwinnett County Schools: Students are set to begin classes on Thursday, January 6. Based on community spread and the latest mask guidance, masks will be required in all Gwinnett County Public Schools facilities as the second semester begins.

Colleges and Universities

Emory University: The university is starting its next semester online as a precaution.

Spelman: The college has not made a decision in this regard yet.