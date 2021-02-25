Coweta County announces schools will resume normal operations

Students who have opted for virtual learning will continue to be able to do so.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County School System said this week its schools will resume normal operations starting next Monday, citing improving COVID-19 numbers in the community.

The school system said all K-8 students would begin normal operations on March 1, while students who have opted for virtual instruction will remain in that format for the rest of the semester.

"Parents who have previously opted for in-person instruction, but who have concerns about returning to in-person instruction March 1, may contact their school’s principal to discuss alternate arrangements," the system said.

The school system's high schools, meanwhile, had been conducting a hybrid week-on, week-off schedule for in-person learning with students. They said that will now end at the end of this week, and "all students who have opted for face-to-face instruction may return for daily in-person instruction on March 1."

School officials added it would allow students who have chosen in-person learning to continue in a virtual format for a two-week period from March 1-12 to "allow lower numbers of in-person students during this time as the school system continues to monitor transmission rates within our community."

Students who have chosen virtual learning for the remainder of the semester will continue in that format. Students who have chosen in-person learning for the semester - but will do virtual learning for the two-week phase-in period - will have the option of committing to virtual instead, if they wish.

By March 15, all students will have to have committed either to full-time in-person or virtual learning.

High school parents with concerns about the March 1 date may also contact their principals, the system said.

"While local COVID-19 transmission levels are decreasing, the disease is still active within our community," the system said in a statement. "All preventative measures in place in our schools - including masks and face coverings, expanded cleaning and disinfecting of schools, social distancing where possible, health checks, and contact tracing - will stay in place. We anticipate that these mitigation measures will remain in effect through at least the end of the current school year."

According to Georgia Department of Public Health figures, Coweta County has had 247 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents the last two weeks, mirroring a significant drop across the state.