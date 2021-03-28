No school in Coweta County on Monday as crews clear roads, restore power

The school system superintendent added that some school buildings were also heavily damaged.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Schools in Coweta County will be closed on Monday on the advisement of emergency officials following an EF-4 tornado that slammed many parts of the county days earlier.

The school system's superintendent, Evan Horton, released a statement on Saturday announcing that several schools and facilities were not spared.

"Newnan High School, Atkinson Elementary School, and our transportation facility all sustained extensive damage," Horton wrote. "Areas throughout the community have been deeply affected as well."

As such, Horton said that, under the guidance of emergency management, they had decided that it was not advisable to reopen on Monday, March 29. However, unlike many closings caused by COVID-19 across Georgia, Coweta County Schools has also made the decision not to have virtual instruction on Monday either.

"Power is down across parts of the community and many roads are still impassable," Horton said. "While some school areas have not been affected by the storm, personnel and transportation required for safe daily operations have been adversely affected."

At this point, it's still up for discussion as to when the school system will reopen - a decision that the superintendent suggested would be made in consultation with local government, law enforcement, and emergency management agencies as roads and power are restored.

"I appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this very difficult time," he added.

The decision comes after Thursday's storms in which a projected EF-4 tornado with winds of up to 170 mph hit parts of the county.