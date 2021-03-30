Coweta County Schools closed through April 9 as community continues to recover from tornado

This closure includes the week of April 5, which is the district's Spring Break.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — As the community still tries to recover from last week's EF-4 tornado, the Coweta County School System has decided to remain closed through April 9.

Superintendent Evan Horton said the closure includes the week of April 5, which was already slated as the district's spring break.

"District staff members and I have visited and assessed affected parts of our community and are heartbroken from the damage that our community has suffered. We recognize that daily school operations for all Coweta County Schools have been greatly impacted by this disaster," his letter reads.

He said utility crews, law enforcement, and school resource officers are still working around the clock, which greatly impacts daily school operations.

"Upon guidance from Emergency Management and local law enforcement, it continues to be inadvisable for us to open schools for the remainder of this week," Horton said in the letter.

"This will allow our emergency responders and utility providers time to focus on those most in need," he said.

The deadly tornado that touched down late Thursday night into the early morning hours Friday made history as the tenth EF-4 tornado in Georgia, according to the National Weather Service records.

11Alive did some research and found there have been ten EF-4 and F-4 tornadoes in the state of Georgia since the early 1950s.