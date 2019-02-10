FAIRBURN, Ga. — Due to an extended power outage Wednesday, Fulton County Schools has made the decision to dismiss students early from Creekside High School.

School officials said students will be provided lunch before release and accommodations for transportation are being made for students whose parents may not be able to pick them up.

All after school activities are cancelled, they said.

Creekside High School faculty will remain on campus and at Bear Creek Middle School located across the street until all students are safely dismissed.

