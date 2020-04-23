DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — After five months and 68 applicants, the DeKalb County Board of Education announced they have their finalist in a search for a new superintendent.

They announced on Thursday Dr. Rudy Crew, who brings decades of experience and most recently served as president of Medgar Evers College, a public college in New York City, for seven years.

“We heard from the community that it was paramount the candidate have deep experience as an educator, an administrator and a partner to parents, teachers and students,” Board Chair Marshall Orson said.

In November last year, the Board of Education voted to approve a separation agreement with Superintendent Dr. R. Stephen Green, effective immediately. Green announced in May he wouldn't renew his contract, but he was supposed to work though the school year to assist with transition.

Crew brings more than a quarter-century of experience in leading school districts.

He has served as chancellor of the New York City Board of Education, superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, and the state of Oregon’s first-ever chief education officer.

“We are excited to not only have found a finalist who meets these criteria, but also has more than a quarter-century of experience in leading school districts, including a strong track record in heading two of the nation’s largest urban districts," Orson said.

During the next few weeks, Crew will meet remotely with employees, students and community members across the district, including two online town hall meetings during which the public is invited to ask questions.

Georgia law mandates that school districts must give a minimum of 14 days for public input before finalizing an agreement with a new superintendent. In accordance with guidance from the governor regarding COVID-19, all meetings will be conducted virtually.

“I’ve had the rare opportunity to explore a diverse career path that led me from classroom teacher to K-12 administrator and, most recently, to higher education. What this experience taught me about myself is the heart I really have for helping to shape the lives and educational outcomes of our younger students in a K-12 setting,” Crew said.

Crew is expected to sign a contract with the DeKalb County School District in May and formally assume the role of superintendent on July 1, 2020. Superintendent Ramona Tyson will continue to lead the District until Crew steps in.

