STONECREST, Ga. — New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is hosting its annual back-to-school outreach event on Saturday, with the goal of providing thousands of school-age children with new shoes.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church campus, at 6400 Woodrow Road in Stonecrest.

The members of New Birth have collected more than 4,000 pairs of shoes to support the outreach effort.

“All too often we hear about what the church is not doing but at New Birth we want to be an example of the church making a difference in the lives of people, addressing the needs of under-resourced and underserved communities in a practical, substantive way," said New Birth senior pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant.

More than 650 volunteers began organizing and sorting the shoes on Friday ahead of the anticipated crowd or registered participants and walk-ins.

Although pre-registration has already taken place, volunteers will serve walk-ins and those on a waiting list on a first-come, first-served basis. All students must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

