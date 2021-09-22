DeKalb County announces new 'mobile classroom'

The school district says it was created to "meet families where they are."

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There is a new resource on wheels for students and adults that will help them pursue educational goals.

The DeKalb County School District is now launching the Mobile IMPACT Learning Hub. It is a mobile classroom that "will be equipped with resources, supplies, and staff." The hub removes the barrier of traveling to a school campus.

According the school district, the hub was created to "meet families where they are" in order to provide new opportunities and assist marginalized students and families, specifically families who don’t have access to transportation or have linguistic challenges.

Deputy Superintendent for Community Empowerment Innovation and Partnerships says the mobile hub has been "a long time coming."

"According to department director Marcia Coward, the goal is to provide parents with resources so they, in turn, can provide a home environment that is conducive to learning," a statement from the school said.

The school system revealed the Mobile IMPACT Learning Hub on Wednesday at the Robert R. Freeman Administrative Complex by the Parent and Family Engagement Center.