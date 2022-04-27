'It was time to make an adjustment' | DeKalb County school board members defend choice to switch leadership

Former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said she was blindsided by the board's decision.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's school board has had a hectic two days after terminating their superintendent and subtly swearing in another. On Wednesday, the board chair said it is an exciting day for the district -- despite the sharp rebuke from the state.

Former superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said she was blindsided by the board's decision to abruptly end her tenure on Tuesday, a move that's drawn criticism from Georgia's top education leader and Gov. Brian Kemp.

Watson-Harris said her termination happened suddenly during an executive meeting, adding the board cut her mic and never gave her formal notice of her firing.

The move added to the tension that was sparked over a viral video made by students, demanding the board renovate Druid Hills High School. Last week, the school board ultimately decided not to tackle the massive repairs the school needs. The school board scheduled an executive meeting to discuss the growing concerns and announced Watson-Harris' separation agreement.

A day later, members of the board have not publicly offered specifics about why they decided to oust Watson-Harrison but said they had been talking to her replacement, Dr. Vassane Tinsley, since Monday morning.

"We have been plagued by a lot of negative press. And it was time to make an adjustment, make a change, and not be afraid to look into the lion's den, and this is what it looks like," Vickie Turner, DeKalb School Board Chair said. "We are not afraid, we are running in. So will everyone agree with us? No, but that's OK. We are doing it with a heart for our children."

However, some board members disagree with the decision, saying it was hasty and lacked transparency.

"I am incredibly disappointed and sad for DeKalb County," Marshall Orson, DeKalb School Board member said. "We had an incredibly strong leader in Cheryl Watson-Harris."

District leaders said they were surprised the switch in leadership was brought to a vote on Tuesday. Orson said he wasn't given any warning and wasn't even present for the vote. Now he's worried about how this change will affect the students and the district, which has seen eight superintendents in 20 years.

Meantime, the new interim superintendent said she is ready to move forward and past the fiasco.

Tinsley had retired from the district but agreed to come back for the role. She said she feels confident she can address the issues in the district and looks forward to getting to work.

"Change is always difficult, but I would like to think that we are at a nice time in the year and that we get to the finish line and keep building. This is an interim placement for me," she said.