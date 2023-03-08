Dekalb school district launches new security enhancements

Improvements will help make teachers feel safe too, one principal says.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County students are heading back to school Monday with some new safety measures in place.

The district has installed a push-button alert system and weapons detection machines.

﻿“I do believe we are starting with a vantage point of strength,” said DeKalb School Board member Vickie B Turner, who adds for years they have been working to improve school security.

Thursday those efforts became a reality with the debut of two new security enforcements.

“As he came through the doorway and walk through the system, the screen alerted on both tables and a box came up and shows where the weapon was,” said Dekalb School Police Chief Brad Gober, as he demonstrated the Evolv Express Weapons Detection System.

The non-evasive detection system was recently installed in all DeKalb County middle and high schools. It utilizes advanced artificial intelligence and sensor technology to distinguish weapons from personal items.

“Were able to see that this is Columbia High School and Dr. Davis has initiated the lockdown and her location,” Grober said, as he read an alert he received from Centegix crisis alert system, the district’s second enhancement. Centegix uses a badge with an alert button to send notifications, not just to other school officials but also to the police. The badges will be worn by all Dekalb school employees. Gwinnett County has also implemented the system.

“This is going to allow us to expedite our response time and that’s going to be instrumental in resolving issues quickly,” said Dr. Derrica Boochee-Davis, the principal at Columbia High School.

Boochee-Davis says the system will automatically initiate crisis protocols if an intruder comes on campus.