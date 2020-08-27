DeKalb school district apologizes after parent complaints, says it 'failed' to deliver quality food

The district said a parent reached out to them to express concerns about the state of meals being provided by the district's school nutrition services.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools is issuing a statement of apology after it said it "failed to deliver" quality food to students last week.

"The District apologizes to our students and families," it said.

The district said a parent reached out to them to express concerns about the state of meals being provided by the district's school nutrition services.

"Your feedback is highly appreciated and contributes to the success of our program,” said Dr. Connie R. Walker, the executive director for the program.

After the concerns were raised, the district said it conducted an "extensive investigation" to make sure standards would be met. Some of those changes include:

inspecting all deliveries to ensure that the food is delivered with district standards, like quality and temperature control.

re-inspecting food that has been stored before they are assembled in the delivery bags to ensure quality.

re-training employees, including on storage and service.

bagging perishable items on the day of meal distribution.

"School Nutrition Services remain vigilant in our efforts to provide healthy, safe nutritious meals to our students," the district said. "As with any food service industry, our customer satisfaction is the first priority."

The district set up more than 30 meal distribution sites for students back in March to help keep families dependent on school lunches fed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It then modified the plan to offer meals - two lunches and two snacks - three days a week. The district is still distributing meals to students now that virtual learning is underway.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.