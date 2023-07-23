There is a comprehensive parent checklist to help families prepare for the first day.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Anyone with kids knows, it takes a village. The DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is taking that saying to heart to help prepare families for the new year.

To kick off the 2023 school year, DCSD created a one-stop shop to prepare for the first day of school. Their annual back-to-school rally connects the community to resources, so students feel confident walking in on day one.

As a parent and longtime educator, Deputy Superintendent of Student Intervention Dr. Kishia Towns said she understands the struggle.

She added that’s why the district created 'school district villages' to help parents feel supported and make sure students get what they need to be successful.

“One of those is a resource village,” she said. “That resource village will provide supplies and information to our parents with English language learners. Students with disabilities will have information on curriculum and instruction, transportation and nutrition.”

The event also provided a health and wellness village for mental health information including mindfulness activities, optional COVID vaccinations, and health screenings.

Thanks to the village of support in the community, there was also free school supplies, backpacks, and hygiene supplies.

“We take a look at the whole child. We know that if a child’s family isn’t okay, that child may not be okay. So, we’re looking at a circle of care for the entire child,” Dr. Towns said.

The goal is to help as many of the 94,000 DeKalb County students as they can before the first day on August 7.

“The importance of being prepared is to make sure our students are stress-free when they come to school. It’s like doing the homework before you get to class,” Dr. Towns said.