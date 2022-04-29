DeKalb County Schools' interim superintendent is officially under contract

Dr. Tinsley will serve in the role for up to 12 months.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools' new leader is officially under contract. Interim superintendent, Dr. Vasanne Tinsley, will serve the district for a year, according to an employment contract with the county's board of education.

Her tenure comes after the board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris earlier this week. Watson-Harris assumed the role of superintendent in 2020.

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that DeKalb County Schools are now likely to have to pay Watson-Harris $380,000 for the 14-months remaining on her contract, which was set to expire in 2023.

Now they're paying a temporary superintendent, quietly swearing in Tinsley Wednesday, with her contract taking effect the day prior.

"Commencing on April 26, 2022, the BOARD shall pay the INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT a base bi-monthly salary of ($13,541.67) during the Term of the Contract. The INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT'S base bi-monthly salary shall be paid twice a month," the contract reads.

Tinsley will also be provided a vehicle and be allowed to expense $2,600 to the board each month for district-related costs and duties. She is also granted a travel allowance of $500 per month, according to her contract.

Tinsley had retired from the district but agreed to come back for the interim superintendent role. She said she feels confident she can address the issues in the district and looks forward to getting to work.

"Change is always difficult, but I would like to think that we are at a nice time in the year and that we get to the finish line and keep building. This is an interim placement for me," she said earlier this week.

If the board finds a new district leader to take Tinsley's place, school board leaders will be allowed to terminate her contract which also includes a clause allowing for further amendments.

Tinsley's appointment comes amid boiling tensions in the school district surrounding Druid Hills High School's renovations. Last week, the school board ultimately decided not to tackle the massive repairs the school needs. Instead, the school was included among others that would receive some upgrades. The school board scheduled an executive meeting to discuss the growing concerns and announced Watson-Harris' separation agreement.