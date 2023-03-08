New guidelines in place for DeKalb County Schools dress code | What to know

​Officials announced the new guidance in a letter to parents on Thursday.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Parents with a child attending a school in DeKalb County should be aware of the new dress code updates.

Officials announced the new guidance in a letter to parents on Thursday.

The new updates come after nine students who spoke at a school board meeting back in February claimed that the existing dress code unfairly targeted girls and students of color.

"I was angry. Not because I was missing class or because I was surrounded only by girls, but because I could remember the first time I was dress coded and every time since then," one of the students said at the meeting.

In Thursday's letter, the district claimed that the dress code updates were changed with "extensive research of other dress code policies across metro Atlanta."

Officials also added in their letter that they wanted to update the code to help promote a respectful environment and eliminate obstacles that could hinder learning.

"These changes better align with the evolving societal norms while ensuring the well-being of both students and staff members," the letter read.

Students' clothing must not be see-through and cover all undergarments, according to the new policy.

Any apparel with words that can "disrupt the education process or endanger the health or safety of other students, staff, or visitors" was also struck down.

For a full list of the guidelines, read below.

The following criteria is under the category of what Students Must wear to school at all times:

Clothing must maintain a safe and respectful environment.

Bottoms and shirts must be non-see-through and cover all undergarments, even while moving.

Apparel should match the activity students participate in.

Protective clothing, headgear, and eyewear is required for specific programs, classes, or activities.

Shoes or footwear should be covering feet at all times.

The following is in the category of what Students Must Not wear at all on school grounds:

Pajamas or sleepwear, including bedroom slippers or house shoes are not allowed.

Any type of headgear unless it has been excluded for religious practices, medical conditions, disabilities and others.

Clothing, jewelry, tattoos, piercings that are "disrupting to educational process or endanger health of students and staff" is prohibited.

Clothing with signs, symbols, tattoos, or even jewelry that promote gang violence or use of "controlled substances" like alcohol or drugs is not allowed.

Any material with vulgar words, pictures, diagrams, drawings that are offensive, political, controversial or derogatory are strictly prohibited in the new dress code.

District officials added that administration and staff are allowed to judge student clothing to determine if it is disruptive to the classroom.

"We sincerely appreciate your partnership in creating a nurturing and respectful environment that allows students to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally," the letter concluded.