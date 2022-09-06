DeKalb County Schools hiring freeze in place | Here's why

The district is made up of 138 schools across seven regions.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is putting a pause on any new hires, after it says it lost more than 5% of its students during the pandemic.

The district is made up of 138 schools across seven regions. Its staffing is typically based on projected students enrollment, according to Dr. Tekshia Ward-Smith with the Human Resources Division.

Typically, there are about 93,000 students enrolled in the school district, meaning they lost roughly 4,600 kids.

A spokesperson for the district said they need to take another look at the next year's enrollment before they know how many positions they need to fill.

Additionally, the district noted that teachers in areas such as special education, math, and career technology will not be affected.