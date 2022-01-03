DeKalb County School District announces end to mask mandates

The district announced the decision Tuesday morning, noting that staff, students, and visitors will still be encouraged to wear masks.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Staff and students will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors and on buses in DeKalb County schools starting Wednesday.

The district announced the decision Tuesday morning, noting that staff, students, and visitors will still be encouraged to wear masks, but it will no longer be a mandatory rule.

"DSD is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff," the district wrote in a statement. "The district reviews the COVID-19 case data and status reports for the school district and DeKalb County."

Last week, the CDC updated its guidance regarding wearing masks, adding that more than 70% of the U.S. population reside in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.

Additionally, the CDC said masks were no longer necessary on buses or vans that are operated by public or private school systems.

The DeKalb County School District explained in a release that the community met the qualifications for a low threat level, indicated by the CDC.

The district also said those with COVID symptoms who test positive, or are exposed to someone with COVID, should continue to follow "district-wide protocols and consistently and correctly wear masks to protect others as well as themselves."

DCSD also stated they will continue to report positive COVID cases and exposures, implement mitigating strategies in all school and district facilities, and offer surveillance testing in schools and central offices.