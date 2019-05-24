DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Count School District Superintendent and CEO Dr. R. Stephen Green will not seek an extension to his current contract, the district said Friday. A national search for the next leader of the district will start in June.

Green will stay on with the district through the 2019 – 2020 school year and will help with the transition, according to a news release. He advised the DeKalb County Board of Education of his decision last week and said he made the decision based on personal reasons and “after thoughtful consideration with his family.”

“We are grateful to Superintendent Green for his service to our district for the last four years. He is a dynamic leader with a strong focus on student achievement leading to higher education, work and life-long learning,” said Dr. Michael Erwin, the chair of the DeKalb County Board of Education. “During his tenure we’ve seen the system’s graduation rates increase as well as student participation in Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate programs.”

Green became the district superintendent in 2015. During his tenure, the DeKalb County School District regained full accreditation and received a five-year renewal in 2017 from AdvancED, according to the district.

“The DeKalb County Schools community is truly inspirational. I am proud to have the opportunity to help lead our students to achieve educational excellence alongside our exceptional teachers and staff,” Green said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds for our District and out students – both have limitless potential.”

