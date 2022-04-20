Parents express safety concerns after incidents at Cross Keys High School

The school's prinicpal addressed parents' concerns and answered their questions after a recent lockdown and a weapon being found in a student's backpack.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dozens of parents gathered Wednesday evening to express their concerns for their students' safety after recent security incidents at Cross Keys High School in DeKalb County.

Cross Keys High Principal Brittany Cunningham said the meeting was originally scheduled to address parents' concerns and answer their questions after a lockdown at the school last Thursday. The lockdown was prompted after reports of a weapon being discharged in the area, according to Brookhaven Police. The lockdown was lifted less than two hours later, a teacher told 11Alive.

Five days later, administrators said they found a weapon in a student's backpack at the high school. The student was taken into custody to the DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center and now faces charges.

"So while they were two very separate instances, this meeting gave us the opportunity as being the administrative team at Crosskeys High School," Cross Keys High Principal Brittany Cunningham told 11Alive. "We had many members of the DeKalb County School District School Police come to kind of provide comments."

Principal Cunnigham said she wanted to give families a clear understanding of what took place and the lessons that the school learned during the incidents. She also added that the school's administration is working to keep an open dialogue and provide clear communication for parents, students, and staff.

"I hope that we will continue to have great conversations about safety, about some of the wonderful instructional initiatives... that are going to move our school forward and help us to realize our mission and vision of making sure that every student at Cross Keys graduates on time with all the tools and skills needed to live choice full lives," Principal Cunnigham added.

During the meeting, there was also a discussion surrounding the possibility of school uniforms, clear backpacks and metal detectors at the school.

"We're recommending a touchless weapon detection system," DeKalb County Public Safety Lieutenant Mary Parks said. She added that the security system also has a camera on it and it's currently being used in places such as Mercedes Benz Stadium, Lennox Mall and Six Flags.

DeKalb School District Police are also recommending more school resource officers. Currently, DeKalb County Schools only allocates one school resource officer per high school and per middle school.