Auditor to look at DeKalb schools COVID-19 spending

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's school board is hiring an auditor to evaluate how the district spent its federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic. Its board of education approved the measure on Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting.

The school district will pay the Missouri-based accounting firm FORVIS, LLP up to $877,000 to take a look at spending and determine if DeKalb schools complied with district policy as well as state and federal laws and guidelines.

DeKalb has received about $219 million in CARES Act funds, state records show. The funds are meant to help school districts weather the pandemic during uncertain learning conditions.

Board member Anna Hill represents District 1 and is a CPA. She is a supporter of the audit, calling the initiative long overdue.

"For the record, I believed we needed this support a long time ago," she said during Monday's board meeting. "I'm glad it's coming now."

It's expected to take six months with the final report expected to be ready by late June. A preliminary report is expected for the first quarter of 2023's fiscal year.

The decision to audit the use of federal funds comes months after the Georgia Department of Education announced it would hire an adviser to work with the district on its Corrective Action Plan. The plan was issued after the district was put in the spotlight for its abrupt switch in superintendent leadership and maintenance issues at more than a dozen high schools.