DeKalb health centers extend clinic hours ahead of new school year

As students across the county prepare to head back to class in August, clinics are making it easier for families to get them healthy and ready for the school year.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County health centers want to make it easier for parents to get screenings done for their students ahead of the new school year. They're extending clinic hours to help provide more flexibility.

Starting July 31, the DeKalb County Board of Health is kicking off the new academic year with new hours to support parents who are making sure their children are ready for the first day of school with required health services.

As City Schools of Decatur starts class Aug. 1 and the DeKalb County School Districts start Aug. 8, the health department is offering services such as immunizations and vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screenings for a few more hours into the evening on select days.

Parents are advised to bring their child's immunization records and insurance cards. The Board of Health accepts Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids and the State Health Benefit Plan. Other insurance plans may be accepted but parents should call 404-294-3700 to verify. For more information about school health entry requirements visit dekalbhealth.net.

Below is a list of locations and days the clinics will be extending their hours:

Clifton Springs Health Center in Decatur

Hours will be 8:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 8

East DeKalb Health Center in Stonecrest

Hours will be 8:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on:

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

Tuesday, Aug. 8

North DeKalb Health Center in Chamblee

Hours will be 8:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on:

Monday, July 31

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Monday, Aug. 7

T.O. Vinson in Decatur

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

Thursday, Aug. 10