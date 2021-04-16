DeKalb schools planning for in-person learning in fall, to offer virtual option for middle & high school students

Middle and high school students will have the option to enroll in online core and elective classes.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County School District is planning to welcome its students into classrooms for the 2021-2022 school year for fulltime in-person learning.

However, the district said in a news release Friday, they will be expanding FLEX Academy to offer a virtual learning option for middle and high school students.

FLEX Academy is the district's virtual learning experience. They said the remote option will be connected to each home school. Middle and high school students will be able to enroll in online core and elective classes.