DeKalb Schools offer plan to address issues within the district

If the plan is approved, changes could come to district schools by 2022.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Schools could see some big changes over the next decade. It's part of the school district's new master plan to address three key areas: overcrowded schools, under-enrolled schools and schools in poor condition.

Schools could get new programs and a possible facelift if the plan is approved. According to the DeKalb County School District, 13 schools out of 138 total are dealing with overcrowding.

Twenty-two schools are under 70% enrollment, and 12 schools are deemed to have poor facility conditions. The district determines a school's condition based on a scale of zero to 100.

Cross Keys High School, for example, is projected to be over capacity by 2,300 students by 2031. To address overcrowding, the school district plans to group schools around Ashford Park and Cross Keys, and build a new, repurposed Cross Keys High School. While students might be redistributed in the short-term, long-term plans call for a new high school to handle larger capacities of students.

The master plan also calls for building new K-8 schools, early learning centers and standalone magnet school. Avondale Elementary, for example, is set to become a performing arts magnet program through the plan.

Other schools, like Idlewood Elementary, are dealing with layered problems like overcrowding and poor conditions. Towers High School, on the other hand, only has 40% enrollment. The master plan calls for a cyber technology magnet program at Towers to attract more students.

Parents who spoke with 11Alive said they would like to see new facilities upgraded and a more even distribution of resources throughout DeKalb County. The district plans to have consultants, construction crews and engineers evaluate each school's facilities, from outside wear and tear built up over decades to inside the classroom.

The district will also analyze demographics to know how redistricting might play out. The funding for the master plan, which exceeds $1 billion, would come from a combination of local tax dollars and CARES Act funding, spread out over 10 years.

The district will present a complete master plan to the school board in January. If approved, DeKalb schools could start seeing changes as soon as next year, with other long-term projects going through 2030.