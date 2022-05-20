DeKalb school district is reprinting nearly 6,000 diplomas

The diplomas were printed with the fired superintendent's name.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County School District is about to spend thousands of dollars to print its high school diplomas -- again.

The district is ditching its first batch after they were printed and signed by the previous superintendent, Cheryl Watson-Harris. She was terminated from her role in April. Watson-Harris was hired to lead the district in 2020.

District leaders quickly hired Dr. Vasanne Tinsley to be the interim superintendent. She is under contract to serve the district for at least 12 months.

"It is the longstanding practice of the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) to award high school diplomas to all graduates with the current superintendent and Board Chair’s names and signatures affixed as they are responsible for certifying them," the district said in a statement. "Therefore, a reprint was ordered to reflect the correct individuals."

The production and printing costs for the diplomas distributed to this year’s 5,834 DCSD graduates are approximately $25,000, a district spokesperson said.