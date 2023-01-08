DeKalb superintendent outlines plans for the upcoming school year

Dr. Devon Horton's appointment was met with skepticism from parents and criticism from one member of the school board.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — In one week, students in DeKalb County will return to school. This year, there's a sense of anticipation and hope as they are greeted by new superintendent Dr. Devon Horton.

On Tuesday, Horton shared more details about his plan to restructure the district's central office and introduce other initiatives aimed at improving the educational experience for all students.

In his first press conference, Horton emphasized the importance of giving their best efforts to all families and students. His vision for the district includes addressing some critical challenges, one of which is the shortage of teachers and staff.

"We want to operate with high levels of integrity, integrity for making decisions for our children. We have to do it with a value system. And we always live with dignity," Horton said in the press conference.

There were close to 300 vacancies in teaching positions at this time last year, according to Horton. However, this year that number has increased to just under 400.

Recognizing the urgency of this issue, the district is taking a proactive approach to mitigate the impact on students. For the first 45 days of the school year, non-classroom educators will step in to fill the gaps temporarily.

Additionally, the district plans to invest in aspiring educators by offering them financial support to pursue a master's degree. Upon completion, these educators will be placed in specific teaching roles to provide long-term stability.

"We talk about disruption and disruption for excellence. These are efforts that were invented thinking about 25% of our teaching workforce being eligible for retirement within the next two years," Horton said.

One concerned parent, J Max Davis, expressed how the teacher shortage is already affecting his child. Davis' son was informed that he would have to wait 3-4 weeks before being able to change classes due to the shortage. Despite his initial reservations about Horton's appointment, Davis said he's willing to give him a chance. He is hopeful for a more student-centric approach, with a focus on spending district money on counselors and teachers to provide students with the support they need.

"My daughter had similar issues. So the school shortage in DeKalb County is a real problem, and I think it has to do with teacher pay over oversize bureaucracy interfering with the classroom, work with it with a teacher to trying to do justice," Davis said.

Meanwhile, the district is also facing a shortage of bus drivers. Horton assured the public that drivers are currently practicing routes to ensure students can make it to school while efforts are made to fill the gaps.