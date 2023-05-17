DeKalb superintendent contract approved | Here's how much he will make

The board of education approved the contract Wednesday in a 6-1 vote.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County School District has a new superintendent -- and now he's officially under contract.

The DeKalb County Board of Education voted 6-1 Wednesday to approve the two-year deal. Dr. Devon Horton will have an annual base salary of $325,000 a year and he officially begins his duties July 1.

The contract end date is for June 30, 2025, but Horton and the board will have the option to extend it for a third year.

Horton, who was the sole finalist for the role, was met with much contention up to his appointment. Even the state superintendent urged the DeKalb board to pause their search and encouraged the school district officials to consider interim superintendent Dr. Vasanne Tinsley to formally take on the role.

Tinsley's tenure came after the board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris in April 2022, a move the board made as a response to boiling tensions in the school district surrounding Druid Hills High School's renovations. Horton will mark the third person leading the school district in a little over a year. This count includes Tinsley serving as the interim superintendent.

Community members shared hesitations over the board's pick. Horton faced scrutiny due to an ongoing federal civil rights lawsuit and the fact he's coming from a school district of roughly 6,500 students to one of over 93,000.

Despite community concerns reflected in town hall meetings, the school board approved Horton for the role in a 6-1 vote last month.

"I felt like the board did a magnificent job with really grilling and drilling and making sure they understood who I was as a leader, but also as a person and as a father," he said after the vote.

Within the contract, he is required to meet with the board on Sept. 1 to discuss their workflow and collaboration.