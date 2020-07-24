DeKalb teachers spared up to nine furlough days; will have to take one

The county's board of education approved the 2021 fiscal year budget on Friday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County teachers facing potentially as many as nine furlough days this year were spared somewhat on Friday, with the board of education settling on only one such day in a vote.

The board approved the 2021 fiscal year budget with a 6-1 vote, reducing a proposed nine "calendar reduction days," a different term the county uses for legal purpose but that is similar to furloughs, to one.

The potential nine furlough days had been met with resistance, including a petition started earlier this week calling for no furlough days that garnered more than 1,200 signatures.

The board said they were able to reduce possible furloughs through budget reviews, buying back one day with CARES Act funding and adding four professional development days at a county-operated professional learning institute.

Those learning days will apply to school-based personnel, meaning central office staff will still have five furlough days.