Several districts planning graduation ceremonies for seniors with COVID precautions in place

Many schools and districts will be offering in- person graduations.

ATLANTA — In 2020, it was just a few months into the pandemic when the school year ended and most high school graduates missed out on walking across a stage.

However, this year in Metro Atlanta, graduations for the class of 2021 will look much different.

"I saw my sister walk across that stage so I'm very excited to be following in her footsteps," said Westminster senior, Dorothy Bird.

Bird said she's been excited about graduating from high school since she was in preschool.

"I think it's going to be awesome to be with my grade one last time before we graduate, because we've all been looking forward to this," said Bird.

Many districts across Metro Atlanta have released graduation plans for this year. Forsyth, Cobb, APS, Fulton, DeKalb, and Gwinnett among those planning to have in person graduation ceremonies starting in May.

Some will use huge indoor venues, like the Infinite Energy Center in Gwinnett County, where social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced.

"Some of our schools are holding graduation ceremonies at their stadiums... when they're outside we're encouraging families and guests to wear masks, inside masks will be mandatory," said District spokesperson, Bernard Watson. Watson said Gwinnett County is also limiting attendance to 30 percent capacity.

"This year we're giving families a minimum of two tickets, but some families will get four," said Watson.

Like many graduates, Bird said she's just ready to get beyond this year and all the changes that COVID brought with it.

Seniors are ready to mark this milestone, despite the pandemic.

"It's kind of the start of my adult life and I think it's awesome that we're gonna be able to celebrate in a semi normal way," said Bird.

Most of the school districts told 11Alive they will also have a streaming option for those who can not attend in person.