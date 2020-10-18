Beloved teacher in Troup County dies

Gardner Newman Middle School shared the news on Facebook about the passing of Donna Webb, a seventh grade math teacher at the school.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A beloved teacher at a Troup County middle school died, according to a social media post from the school.

Gardner Newman Middle School shared the news on Facebook about the passing of Donna Webb, a seventh grade math teacher at the school.

They said she taught at the school for seven years and was a "leader."

﻿"At Gardner Newman, we are a close-knit family and will lean on each other to get through Mrs. Webb's passing," they said in the Facebook post. "The loss of any family member is always difficult but we are known for our strength, love for one another, and resilience."

The reaction from parents on social media showed how much love the community had for Webb.

"She had a great gift for teaching and connecting with her students. Sad loss for GNMS- she will be so missed," one person wrote.

"Such a great impact on my kiddo and always always willing to help beyond the school day. She will be greatly missed I know. Praying for her family which extends to the Mustangs," another person wrote.

"We will always remember her as a caring, dedicated, and incredibly talented math teacher," a former parent wrote.

The school said they they will have grief counselors on campus to help students students and staff.

"Thank you for your thoughts and prayers for Mrs. Webb’s family and our Mustang family," the school wrote.