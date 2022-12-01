Douglas County educator named state Superintendent of the Year

Trent North has been led the district since 2017.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County School System's superintendent, Trent North, has been named Georgia's 2023 Superintendent of the Year.

In a news release, the district said the announcement came Thursday at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Conference.

“This award represents the teachers and families that helped build a school system focused on strategic and continuous growth. Their support, coupled with leadership from the Board of Education, helped propel students to success," he said. "Good superintendents could not exist without good governance or dedicated staff members."

According to the district's website, North is in his fifth year leading Douglas County Schools. Before taking on the job, he worked as a teacher, principal, and human resources director.

"He is a fierce advocate for our district and never fails to put students first. His positive impact is felt in all areas of our district. We are grateful for his visionary leadership and the endless learning opportunities he has created,” said Douglas County Board of Education Chair Tracy Rookard.