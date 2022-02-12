Douglas County's superintendent named finalist for national award

Superintendent Trent North recently won the title for the state of Georgia.

Douglas County's top educator is one of four finalists for the 2023 National Superintendent of the Year recognition.

The School Superintendents Association announced Monday that Douglas County School System Superintendent Trent North has impressed educators at the national level. Other finalists hail from Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

The committee assesses superintendents based on their leadership for learning, communication, professionalism and community involvement, according to a news release, and North seemed to have excelled in all areas.

Trent will be traveling to the nation's capital for a briefing honoring these top-notch educators next month. All state superintendents of the year will be honored during the AASA School Superintendents Association National Conference in February 2023 where the organization will announce the national superintendent of the year.

Trent, who was named Georgia 2023 Superintendent of the Year, is a 32-year veteran in education.

“This award represents the teachers and families that helped build a school system focused on strategic and continuous growth. Their support and leadership from the Board of Education helped propel students to success," North said in a prepared statement.

"Good superintendents could not exist without good governance or dedicated staff members."

North rose to the superintendent role in 2017. He also boasts decades of service on school campuses including serving as a middle school teacher, elementary school principal, middle school principal, alternative school principal and human resources director, according to the district.