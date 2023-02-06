Petition to 'strongly support' Dr. Lisa Herring's contract renewal urges APS Board of Education to reconsider

The goal is to collect 2,500 signatures.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Parents are urging families to sign a petition to extend the Atlanta Public Schools superintendent's contract.

The movement is gaining steam with more than 1,600 people who have signed on in the three days of the petition's existence. The goal is to collect 2,500 signatures.

It's the latest development in the domino effect jumpstarted by the Atlanta Board of Education's decision not to renew Dr. Lisa Herring's contract. She will remain in her post through June 2024, as her current contract outlines. Families believe the district will need her continued leadership and that there's a nefarious reason why the board doesn't want to keep her around.

"Despite her exemplary record, Dr. Herring is facing backlash from a group of individuals who prioritize profit over students' safety and well-being," the petition description reads. "We stand against this group and urge the district to renew Dr. Herring's contract."

Though the board met Monday, it has not yet publicly released a specific reason as to why it decided to not extend Herring's contract.

Herring assumed the superintendent role in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a fact the petition emphasizes, adding that she "demonstrated outstanding leadership" and navigated reopening schools after helping the district transition to virtual learning.

"Under her leadership, the district's graduation rate has significantly increased, which is a testament to her dedication and hard work," the petition reads. Herring was at the helm when APS hit an 84% graduation rate in 2022, the highest in the district's history.

Comments on the petition further allege the board's decision is misplaced.

"APS needs consistency," a user under the name Sharona Thomas-Wilson said. "Get rid of the board not Herring."

Consistency is a sentiment that other parents have echoed. Others said they want to be kept in the loop.

"We are pushing for clear communication and transparency," Kim Dukes said.

Dukes said Monday she has attended every board meeting since 2016. She said she did not hear of the decision about Herring from district officials, but instead, heard it on the news.

Dukes' call for transparency is a point the petition is also hoping to address and asks stakeholders like her to be part of the petition's collective voice.