ATLANTA — A gas leak was reported at Drew Charter School off Eva Davis Way in southeast Atlanta Wednesday morning, officials confirm.

Atlanta Gas Light said crews were on-site assisting emergency responders with investigating the natural gas leak at the school.

Just after noon, they said crews identified a malfunctioning part on the meter located outside the school.

Technicians were able to complete the repairs and students returned to the building.

It is unclear if any evacuations were in place.

