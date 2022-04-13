Mold, sewage leak and more | Druid Hills High School students expose toxic conditions, get results

The $52 million renovation project was initially tabled.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The State Board of Education is stepping in Wednesday night after students called out Druid Hills High School in Dekalb County for unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

A group of students produced a video inside the school to show mold on the walls, halls in the ceilings and bathrooms that are completely unusable.

The state is now sending an inspector to the school.

Mary Phillips was horrified when she saw the video of her daughter's school.

"Just how much of a health hazard that is. There are safety issues galore in that building. My daughter told me there were things that were less than ideal, I know school bathrooms can be gross... but when I watched that video and saw how bad it was, that's concerning to me. I can't believe they have students actively in that building right now," she said.

The video has racked up more than 18,000 views since it was posted earlier this week, and it's getting the attention of administrators.

Superintendent Cheryl Watson Harris sent a letter home Wednesday commending the kids who made the video and putting the renovations back on the school board agenda for next Monday.

The $52 million renovation project was put on hold in February after a school board member raised questions about funding pre-K for 3 and 4 year olds in the district.

The Board agreed to table the plan and talk about it later. But, Phillips doesn't think the problems at the high school can wait another minute.

"It's an immediate health hazard, I am certain it's illegal. They can't keep kids in those buildings like that," said Phillips.

The students who created the video and their parents are signing up to speak at the school board meeting next Monday.