Several East Cobb Middle School students allegedly post anti-Semitic imagery, school says

A district spokesperson has since come forward with a statement.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Accused of posting anti-Semitic imagery on social media, several students at East Cobb Middle School are now facing disciplinary action, according to a district spokesperson.

“Several students, after school, made a very poor decision to display hateful and anti-Semitic imagery while recording themselves on social media," a Cobb County school district spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said students will be disciplined according to district policies. School leaders are encouraging parents to speak with their child about using social media and how to do so responsibly.

"Parents, students, or staff members can report any safety concerns to the District’s Tipline via call, text, or email," the spokesperson said in a statement.

In October of last year, the Cobb County School Board adopted an anti-Semitism and anti-racism resolution following the discovery of slurs and swastikas within two different local high schools.