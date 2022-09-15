East Forsyth High School principal requests leave of absence after using racial slur in front of student

The superintendent said the principal needed time to reflect, process and move forward.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The principal at East Forsyth High School is taking a temporary leave of absence after using a racial slur in front of students on Friday.

An email from the school district's superintendent said he'd approved a "temporary leave of absence to have time to reflect, process, and move forward" for Jeff Cheney.

The rest of his statement can be read below:

"Forsyth County Schools believes that at no time and in no context should any variation of the N word be used. Students and adults make mistakes; our school district believes that we all can learn from our mistakes.

I am writing to ask for your continued support of the East Forsyth leadership team, teachers, and staff during this time period. We appreciate you and your family, and are committed to moving forward with you," Forsyth County superintendent Dr. Jeff Bearden said.

Cheney apologized earlier in the week after voluntarily reporting himself to the superintendent’s office Friday, according to the school district’s spokesperson.