BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A Banks County coach and para professional was arrested last week and charged with four counts of first degree improper sexual contact with a student, the sheriff's office said.

On January 15, Michael Lee Stanley, 29, of Royston, Ga., was taken into custody and charged for the crimes.

"The incidents for which he was charged were reported to have occurred in Banks County and involved an East Jackson High School female student," the Banks County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. "At the time of the incidents, Stanley was employed as a para professional and assistant basketball coach at East Jackson High School."

Stanley has since been released on a $20,000.00 bond. They said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

