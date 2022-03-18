Delta CEO announced as commencement speaker for UGA graduation

The school announced Friday that Ed Bastian would speak to the 2022 graduating class at the ceremony in May.

ATHENS, Ga. — Ed Bastian, the CEO of Delta Air Lines, was announced on Friday as the commencement speaker for the University of Georgia's class of 2022 graduation ceremony in May.

The school said in a release that UGA's vice president for public service and outreach, Jennifer Frum, would deliver the separate address to graduate students.

The undergraduate ceremony is scheduled for May 13 at 7:30 p.m. inside Sanford Stadium.

The school's release said Bastian is a UGA parent who "has expanded Delta’s leading position as the world’s most reliable airline while growing its global footprint and enhancing the customer experience in the air and on the ground."

Karli “KB” Bryant, set to graduate in communication sciences and disorders, is the student speaker for the ceremony, the school said.

Frum, the graduate ceremony speaker, is "UGA’s fourth vice president for public service and outreach in 2012 and the first woman to serve in the role."