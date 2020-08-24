Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to visit Forsyth County school on Tuesday

The secretary will be at the school to learn about the district's 'localized approach to safely reopening schools.'

CUMMING, Ga. — United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will visit Forsyth Central High School on Tuesday, Aug. 25, to participate in a roundtable discussion with parents and educators about the school district's reopening plans.

According to a release from the Department of Education, DeVos will be at the school to learn about the Forsyth County School District's "localized approach to safely reopening schools."

Forsyth County's schools have offered an option of in-person or online learning for students.

The school system delayed the start of school by a week, to Aug. 13, in order to give staff additional time to prepare for the combination of in-person and online learning.

In comparison, neighboring Cherokee County opened schools fully for in-person classes and saw dozens of new student infections within the first two weeks of school.

By the second week of school, more than 1,000 exposed students were quarantined along with more than a dozen staff members. In addition, two high schools in Cherokee County were forced to close until Aug. 31.