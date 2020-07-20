Educators, parents gather for march, rally at Gwinnett County Public Schools headquarters

Educators, parents, and students were at a rally at the Gwinnett County Public Schools headquarters late Monday morning when the decision was announced.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Parents, educators, and students gathered for a rally at the Gwinnett County Public Schools headquarters just as the district announced they were going fully digital for the first several weeks of the upcoming school year due to the increase in coronavirus cases across the state.

The rally began late Monday morning.

Attendees are applauding the decision but said there is still work that needs to be done. Attendees called it "A March for Humanity." The march started at the Horizon Village Shopping Center and headed to the county's instructional support center.

Educators said they believe they should be able to choose if they get to work from home or work from the classroom.

"At least ask us and let's have a conversation about it because staff needs to be able to decide," educator Shavaun Mincey said. "There are too many unknowns with just a blast that we are going to 100 percent virtual. OK, and now what does that look like?"

They also want to make sure all kids have access to devices needed for school and that parents are on the same page when it comes to virtual learning.

"There are still a lot of questions. We have been trying to engage with the county and the board for weeks now. This decision is absolutely rushed. We do want to applaud it, but we still have a lot of work to do," Anthony Downer, another Gwinnett County educator said.

Some educators at the rally also said they are asking for the resignation of board chair Louise Radloff who was recently heard saying "strangle him" after last week's meeting while the video and audio for the meeting were still on.

A lot of people believe the words were meant towards District 4 member Everton Blair -- who agreed to in-person instruction.

Overall the educators said the march was not held to cause friction with the school board and district. Their main goal was to make sure their voices were heard.