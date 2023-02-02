DeKalb Schools investigating after alleged social media video shows elementary students fighting on bus

This is not the first time there has been a fight on a DeKalb school bus between Fairington Elementary students.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An alleged physical altercation on a school bus between DeKalb County elementary school students is now under investigation by the district after a video surfaced on social media.

The school district said that the video alleges the students attend Fairington Elementary School, which is in Stonecrest.

They went on to say that there is currently no way of knowing when the fight happened, but the "behavior demonstrated is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

DeKalb County School District said they are actively investigating the altercation. They said that consequences for a fight on a school bus could "result in a temporary loss of riding privileges" and even a permanent ban, depending on how bad the case is.

This is not the first time there has been a fight on a DeKalb school bus between Fairington Elementary students. On Nov. 4, a girl was attacked while riding the bus coming home from school, according to the girl's mother.

The girl had to go to Children's Hospital for precautionary treatment days after the incident. Her mother eventually withdrew her from the school to enroll her in another DeKalb County school.

The girl's mother said at the time that more needs to be done in the district to prevent fights from happening among students. Her main concern, she said, will be other parents dealing with the same anxiety that she's dealing with as a result of what happened to her daughter.