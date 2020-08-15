State Rep. Erica Thomas requesting laptop donations for students ahead of virtual school

Rep. Thomas (D-Austell) is currently seeking laptop donations for Cobb County School District students, who are set to start school on Monday, August 17.

Rep. Erica Thomas (D-Austell) is currently seeking laptop donations for Cobb County School District students, who are set to start school virtually on Monday, August 17.

“Cobb County school staff brought to my attention that thousands of students in the Cobb County area are still without laptops and unable to participate in virtual learning from home,” Thomas said.

“With only 72 hours left until the new school year begins, I want to encourage citizens and local businesses in Cobb County to use this opportunity to rally together and ensure that our students are able to participate in the school year from the safety of their home,” she added.

Thomas is asking for the community to donate working laptops that have front-facing webcam technology.

Individuals or businesses that are interested in donating a laptop can contact Thomas’ Capitol office at 404-656-7859 or erica.thomas@house.ga.gov.

Districts across the metro have been finding themselves having to make major adjustments to teaching during the course of the pandemic. Issues like unequal access to the internet, meals, and other resources became stark at the beginning of the pandemic when the spread of the coronavirus forced students out of the classrooms and into virtual learning.

The gap is only becoming clearer as students prepare to head back to learning this fall, which some schools have tried to address through grant funding and laptop distributions.

