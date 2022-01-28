This Georgia school district is closing early over winter weather concerns

Fannin County Schools said all schools within the district will release two hours early on Friday afternoon due to "the potential for inclement weather."

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — One Georgia school district is making changes to their schedule due to the upcoming winter weather.

According to a Tweet from Fannin County Schools, all schools within the district will release two hours early on Friday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2022, due to "the potential for inclement weather."

11Alive StormTrackers said the coldest air of the season is on its way to North Georgia. Low temperatures will drop about 15 degrees below average into the low 20s in the city of Atlanta, and outlying suburbs will be colder. Wind chills could fall into the 0s as the cold, dense air rushes in. Fannin County is located in the north central portion of the Peach State.

A few advisories will also take effect Friday evening. A Wind Advisory will be in effect starting a 7 p.m. and will last until 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Northwest winds will be between 13 to 20 mph and gust can be as high as 35 mph.

All after school practices, games, activities, or competitions scheduled for Friday afternoon have been canceled.