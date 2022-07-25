Clear bookbag mandate for Clayton County Schools starts August 3 | What parents need to know

The district released a list of frequently asked questions in regards to their new clear bookbag mandate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Editors note: The video above is previous coverage about Clayton County Schools detailing their new safety plan

Students in Clayton County head back to school on August 3, and this year they're asked to bring clear bookbags only as a new safety precaution.

Clayton County School District released a list of frequently asked questions to get parents ready for the change. Here is what they said:

When are students receiving their free clear bookbags from the district?

Students will receive their free clear bookbags during the district's Open House Meet and Greet opportunities on the first day, which is August 3. They said shipping and supply chain issues could affect how many bags they'll have available.

What grade levels does this apply to?

The district said all students from Pre-K to 12th grade are mandated to carry clear bookbags.

Do lunch bags and purses also have to be clear?

No, lunch boxes and purses don't have to be clear, but Clayton County Schools said they would be "subject to safety searches at any time."

Are student-athletes still permitted to have duffle bags on campus?

Yes, the district said student-athletes can still bring their duffle bags to and from campus. They must turn them over to their coach/sponsor when they arrive at school to be stored until it's time for their activity.

Can clear bookbags have designs on them?

Yes. Students are allowed to have designs on their clear bookbags; Clayton County Schools said they can't "obscure visibility into the bag."

Can students carry a mesh bag?

No, only clear bookbags are allowed on all Clayton County School District campuses, they said.

Why clear bookbags instead of metal detectors to deter weapons?

According to the district, this is only a piece of their ongoing efforts to create a safer environment for students and staff.

Why is the district asking parents to buy clear bookbags if schools supply them?

Though students will be given one free clear bookbag at Open House, Clayton County Schools urges parents/guardians to purchase bags themselves.

Will students be able to use their lockers this school year?

Yes, students can use lockers, but the final decision will be based on "school by school leadership and safety measures," the school district said.