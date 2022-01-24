Fayette County Schools makes masks optional

The updated policy takes effect Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayette County school district leaders said mask-wearing will be optional again starting this week.

The district is rolling back the COVID-era policy as the number of positive virus cases within the county have declined, according to a news release.

"We are pleased to report that there has not been a significant spike in positive cases at our schools as we had suspected given that the new variant is easier to transmit," a spokesperson said.

Based on case numbers, the district said it will go back to optional face coverings starting Tuesday. However, parents are reminded that the federal mask mandate for students and drivers on school transportation is still in effect.

The district's COVID-19 task force will still monitor positivity rates and if there's an increase in cases, the face covering mandate may be reinstated for the entire school system or as needed for individual schools, FCPS said. It still highly recommends that students, staff and visitors wear a face covering when inside one of its buildings.