Thousands of students return to Gwinnett schools

The school district welcomes their final phase of students on Wednesday as apart of their reopening plan.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — About 71,000 students are now back in the classroom in Gwinnett County, after the school district welcomed back their final wave of students in the phased reopening plan.

A district representative says that 60 percent of the 177,000 students currently enrolled in Gwinnett Public Schools have decide to remain at home and learn virtually. The remaining 40 percent have been gradually phased onto campuses over the last couple of weeks.

While on campuses, all students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask. One way signs are posted in hallways and desks are spaced out for social distancing.

Lizz Hodapp, a Gwinnett County teacher returned to campus to teach and she brought her 1st grade son with her, but decided to keep her older children at home.

“It’s just weird being on the teacher end and parent end of an in-person kid and digital kids – just trying to find the balance of it all has been crazy,” explains Hodapp.

The first grade teacher said she made the decision to keep her older children at home to reduce the amount of exposure her family is getting.

Another district teacher, Kylie Fronzack said she's been very impressed with her 6th grade students following COVID-19 related procedures.

“I haven’t had to tell one 6th grader to keep on their mask. They keep it on the entire day. So far I think it’s going as great as it could be," adds Fronzack.