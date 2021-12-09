Federal financial aid reinstated at Morris Brown College

The 140-year-old college earned accreditation candidacy.

ATLANTA — Morris Brown College can now distribute federal financial aid to its students.

The college announced Thursday the U.S. Department of Education reinstated its participation in the federal program after MBC received accreditation candidacy.

The Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools is overseeing its candidacy, according to a news release. MBC's candidacy means the college is compliant with standards evaluated by an accreditation commission.

In 2002, Morris Brown's accreditation was revoked due to debt and financial mismanagement, according to a college news release. This barred students from applying for Federal Financial Aid.

For the first time in nearly 20 years, MBC students will be able to apply to federal funding programs including grants, scholarships, work-study jobs, federal or private loan programs.

“We are elated about the reinstatement of Federal Financial Aid at Morris Brown College- this is history!" President Kevin James said in a news release.

It costs about $4,250 a semester to attend MBC, according to James.