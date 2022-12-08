Union County delays start of school year | Here's why

According to the GBI, an employee at Union County Primary School is the one who fired the shots.

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The start of the school year is delayed for Union County Schools.

The district was supposed to start classes Friday but decided against that after shots were fired on the grounds of one of their schools.

According to the GBI, an employee at Union County Primary School is the one who fired the shots. Apparently, the employee was shooting at a car.

Authorities were dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to the school, which was not in session, but teachers were planning for the first day of class.

Investigators said no one was inside and no one was hurt. That employee has since been taken into custody.