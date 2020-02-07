Cobb County schools will delay the start of the school year

The district said the choice to delay the start of the school year will give Cobb students, parents, teachers and principals time to prepare for the upcoming year.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Cobb County will be going back to school a bit later this year.

During a special-called meeting Thursday, the Cobb County School District Board of Education voted to delay the start of the 2020-2021 school year until Aug. 17. The vote comes in response to a recommendation by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale, according to the district.

The district said the choice to delay the start of the school year will give Cobb students, parents, teachers and principals time to prepare for the upcoming year as district staff reviews updated guidance from public health officials.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Cobb students back to school," Ragsdale said. "We are ready to see learning taking place but the health and safety of our students and staff is always our first priority. I am thankful to the Board for recognizing that a brief delay to the start of school year will give our students and staff the best opportunity for a successful school year."

Last week, the district announced it would be asking parents to choose between a "face-to-face” or “full remote” learning model for the first semester of the upcoming school year. And in anticipation of Thursday special meeting, the district postponed the window for parents to select a model.

The district said a new timeline of when students and parents can make that decision is still forthcoming, but they will be notified as soon as it is known.

Meanwhile, the district said it remains in close conversation with public health officials and committed to decision-making that prioritizes student and staff safety while giving families the flexibility to make choices that are best for them.

All staff will report on their regularly scheduled date, the district said.

